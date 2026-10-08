A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken away

From now on, the full process of completing a European Accident Statement can be done directly in the Diia app — without traffic jams or paperwork. This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department, according to UNN.

According to Biloshytskyi, Diia will automatically fill in the required data from official registers, which will help complete the accident report faster and avoid errors during completion.

When you can complete a European Accident Statement in Diia:

- only two cars are involved in the accident, with no trailers, and both are at the scene of the collision;

- there are no injured or dead persons;

- no property other than the cars has been damaged;

- both participants have valid compulsory third-party motor liability insurance policies;

- the drivers are sober and are not under the influence of medications that may reduce attention or reaction speed;

- the participants have reached an agreement regarding the circumstances of the accident.

Important: if the other driver does not have the Diia app with verified documents, complete a paper European Accident Statement.

If you have not reached an agreement regarding the circumstances of the accident, call the police at 112 or 102.

Will your driver's licence be taken away after completing it?

No. You settle the situation with the insurance company without involving the police, so the driver's licence is not confiscated and no administrative report is drawn up.

How do you complete a European Accident Statement?

Diia → Services → For Drivers → European Accident Statement.

After both drivers sign via Diia.Signature, the data is sent to the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau of Ukraine and the insurance companies.

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