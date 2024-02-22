$41.340.03
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives supports Ukraine, and the delay is due to a difficult "political situation" - congressman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24086 views

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said that House Speaker Mike Johnson supports Ukraine and that the delay in providing aid is due to the difficult political situation in the US House of Representatives.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives supports Ukraine, and the delay is due to a difficult "political situation" - congressman

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said that U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson supports Ukraine, and the delay is due to the difficult "political situation" on Capitol Hill. He said this in a commentary to the Voice of America, UNN reports.

Details

"The only thing holding him back is the difficult political situation in the House of Representatives, but he believes in Ukraine," Fitzpatrick said. - He understands what's at stake. He supports Ukraine by default.

"If I need to take a political hit to defend him, I'm happy to do that, but we have to do it, we have to get to the finish line, and we will, I'm very confident," the congressman added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States House of Representatives
Voice of America
Mike Johnson
United States
Ukraine
