South Korea investigates data leaks following cyberattacks on banks

$44.8350.70
ukenru
10:05 AM • 506 views
Poland and Romania refused to increase the transit of grain from Ukraine — media
09:24 AM • 7870 views
AI deciphered Napoleon’s secret message that is over 200 years oldPhoto
08:17 AM • 14016 views
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideo
07:40 AM • 13013 views
The enemy attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge; there is damage — the mayorVideo
07:29 AM • 12119 views
"Their Starlinks will come tumbling down like ornaments from a Christmas tree": in the Russian Federation, they threatened a space war in the event of the blocking of "Rassvet"
07:14 AM • 14618 views
Poland launches the world's first "AbortOmat", where abortion pills can be obtained
06:26 AM • 15184 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones: the number of downed targets is increasing, hits were recorded at 5 locations
Exclusive
05:28 AM • 21945 views
Ground frosts and fog — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days
05:14 AM • 21342 views
The General Staff stated that the losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1,750 personnel.
04:50 AM • 21105 views
German Chancellor Merz unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv for the first time since 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1m/s
54%
754mm
Popular news
Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attackOctober 4, 01:06 AM • 38673 views
In Seoul, dozens of opposition lawmakers took part in a large-scale rally against President Lee Jae-myung’s policiesOctober 4, 01:17 AM • 11323 views
medvedev once again explained how Ukraine can achieve "peace": surrender its territories and agree to Moscow's demandsOctober 4, 02:05 AM • 6184 views
In the United States, there is renewed talk of redeploying U.S. troops from Europe: Europeans are to ensure the continent’s defense – Hegseth04:45 AM • 7154 views
A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the resort island of Phuket: nearly 5,000 military personnel will go ashore, while local authorities estimate the revenue06:42 AM • 11786 views
Publications
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideo08:17 AM • 14008 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 115524 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 117784 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 102085 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 124151 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AI deciphered Napoleon’s secret message that is over 200 years oldPhoto09:24 AM • 7870 views
Poland launches the world's first "AbortOmat", where abortion pills can be obtained07:14 AM • 14618 views
A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the resort island of Phuket: nearly 5,000 military personnel will go ashore, while local authorities estimate the revenue06:42 AM • 11819 views
Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attackOctober 4, 01:06 AM • 38706 views
Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly lookOctober 4, 12:06 AM • 44344 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Guardian
Shahed-136

South Korea investigates data leaks following cyberattacks on banks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

The President of South Korea ordered an investigation into data leaks at banks and government institutions. The regulator is strengthening cybersecurity due to possible AI attacks.

South Korea investigates data leaks following cyberattacks on banks

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ordered a thorough investigation into recent leaks of personal data at banks, financial companies and government institutions. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Lee Eog-won, chairman of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission, held an emergency meeting on October 4 with representatives of the financial industry, regulators and heads of institutions that may have been affected by cyberattacks. 

According to available information, he urged the financial sector to respond to threats with the highest level of vigilance. Lee said the authorities could not rule out the use of artificial intelligence in the attacks. He proposed an approach involving “AI-protected AI attacks,” as well as updating the financial sector’s cybersecurity system. 

The Sunday meeting followed similar talks on Friday, when the ​FSC said that Shinhan Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and others had reported cyberattacks, while the Yonhap news agency reported that Hana Bank and Woori Bank had also been affected by breaches. The banks could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday outside normal working hours. The financial regulator said the authorities had launched on-site investigations after Shinhan Bank reported a breach on September 30, and had since expanded the investigation to other reported incidents 

– the publication writes.

Also, according to available data, the regulator instructed financial institutions to conduct comprehensive security checks, strengthen access controls, minimize external access to systems and enhance consumer protection measures.

It is also noted that attack methods, internet protocol addresses and other threat information will be rapidly shared throughout the industry to prevent further incidents 

– the publication writes. 

At the same time, regulators believe that the attacks may not have been directed at one specific institution, but rather involved the simultaneous scanning of several financial companies to search for vulnerabilities. 

We remind you

The Kimsuky hacker group created tools for locally running AI models and analyzing stolen data. They also use AI to create phishing campaigns and malware. 

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
AI (artificial intelligence)
Bank card
Reuters
South Korea