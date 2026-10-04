South Korea investigates data leaks following cyberattacks on banks

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ordered a thorough investigation into recent leaks of personal data at banks, financial companies and government institutions. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Lee Eog-won, chairman of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission, held an emergency meeting on October 4 with representatives of the financial industry, regulators and heads of institutions that may have been affected by cyberattacks.

According to available information, he urged the financial sector to respond to threats with the highest level of vigilance. Lee said the authorities could not rule out the use of artificial intelligence in the attacks. He proposed an approach involving “AI-protected AI attacks,” as well as updating the financial sector’s cybersecurity system.

The Sunday meeting followed similar talks on Friday, when the ​FSC said that Shinhan Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and others had reported cyberattacks, while the Yonhap news agency reported that Hana Bank and Woori Bank had also been affected by breaches. The banks could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday outside normal working hours. The financial regulator said the authorities had launched on-site investigations after Shinhan Bank reported a breach on September 30, and had since expanded the investigation to other reported incidents – the publication writes.

Also, according to available data, the regulator instructed financial institutions to conduct comprehensive security checks, strengthen access controls, minimize external access to systems and enhance consumer protection measures.

It is also noted that attack methods, internet protocol addresses and other threat information will be rapidly shared throughout the industry to prevent further incidents – the publication writes.

At the same time, regulators believe that the attacks may not have been directed at one specific institution, but rather involved the simultaneous scanning of several financial companies to search for vulnerabilities.

We remind you

The Kimsuky hacker group created tools for locally running AI models and analyzing stolen data. They also use AI to create phishing campaigns and malware.