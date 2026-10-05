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South Korea criticized President Lee for "angry diplomacy" toward Ukraine and warned of a risk to cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

A commentator criticized Lee Jae-myung’s response to the dispute with Ukraine. He warned that the conflict could harm security cooperation between the countries.

South Korea criticized President Lee for "angry diplomacy" toward Ukraine and warned of a risk to cooperation

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s harsh reaction to the dispute with Ukraine could harm the two countries’ important security cooperation. This is stated in an op-ed by columnist Lee Hyun-sang for the Korea JoongAng Daily, reports UNN.

Details

The dispute arose after Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly announced the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea. Seoul said there had been an agreement to keep the information confidential, while the Office of the President of Ukraine denied that such an agreement existed.

South Korea demands explanations from Ukraine over captured North Koreans28.09.26, 08:43 • 56175 views

Lee Jae-myung threatened Ukraine with "further measures" if Kyiv did not acknowledge the agreement and apologize. Tensions were further heightened by statements from Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov about the growing military potential of the DPRK and the risk of an incident on the Korean Peninsula with uncontrollable consequences.

Seoul warned of risks to cooperation

The columnist considers Lee’s reaction excessive. In his view, interpreting Budanov’s words as a statement that war is inevitable or that Ukraine wants to see a new conflict on the Korean Peninsula is an exaggeration.

South Korea did not promise military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the transfer of prisoners from North Korea - lawmaker30.09.26, 16:59 • 4566 views

He emphasized that Ukraine and South Korea exchange important information about the DPRK’s tactics and weapons, as well as Pyongyang’s military cooperation with moscow. Ukraine also helps Seoul develop ties with European security and defense structures.

The columnist warned that such a sharp personal intervention by the South Korean president narrows the space for diplomacy. In his view, individual disputes with Kyiv should be resolved in a way that does not undermine broader strategic cooperation.

Ukraine and South Korea are coordinating the "appropriate message" regarding the situation with North Korean prisoners of war - media02.10.26, 08:35 • 6280 views

Stepan Haftko

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