Socialists win parliamentary elections in Catalonia after almost all votes are counted

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81267 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107367 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150223 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154262 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250517 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174189 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165443 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39907 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31859 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64243 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32422 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58362 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237799 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224598 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81267 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58362 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64243 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112943 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113842 views
Socialists win parliamentary elections in Catalonia after almost all votes are counted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29169 views

The Socialists, led by Salvador Ila, won a majority of seats in the parliamentary elections in Catalonia, defeating pro-independence parties for the first time in 13 years.

In Spain, Salvador Illia's party becomes the first political force to win the Together for Catalonia (JxCat) in the parliamentary elections in the Catalonia region by a large margin. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News and the BBC.

Details

In the elections to the regional parliament in Catalonia, after counting 99% of the votes, it received 42 seats, led by the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) under the leadership of former Spanish Health Minister Salvador Ila. The Socialists overtook the JxCat party, which is in favor of Catalan independence and lost its majority in the region's parliament for the first time in thirteen years. However, there is still uncertainty about possible alliances for the government.

The Catalans have decided that the Partido Socialista de Catalunya (PSOE) should lead the new phase. I accept this responsibility, and as soon as the parliament is established, I will express my readiness to lead the government

- said Salvador Ilya.

HelpHelp

Thus, nationalist parties in the region no longer control the regional parliament. This is a blow to the independence movement.

Previously, pro-independence parties have made significant concessions to the Spanish central government, and in recent years they have continued to demand a referendum on independence.

The Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) of Pere Aragones called early elections after failing to gather enough support to pass the region's annual budget.

The amnesty law was a condition for the parliamentary support that JxCat and ERC gave to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez when he took office, allowing him to form a new central government in November 23.

It is also expected that Mr. Puigdemont, who fled abroad in 2017 after the failed secession attempt, will take advantage of the amnesty and return to Spain. Before this election, he campaigned from the south of France.

Recall

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he would not resign and promised that everything would be different. 

Pope: Holy See ready to facilitate exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine13.05.24, 10:13 • 30172 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

franceFrance
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

