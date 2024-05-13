Socialists win parliamentary elections in Catalonia after almost all votes are counted

In Spain, Salvador Illia's party becomes the first political force to win the Together for Catalonia (JxCat) in the parliamentary elections in the Catalonia region by a large margin. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News and the BBC.

In the elections to the regional parliament in Catalonia, after counting 99% of the votes, it received 42 seats, led by the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) under the leadership of former Spanish Health Minister Salvador Ila. The Socialists overtook the JxCat party, which is in favor of Catalan independence and lost its majority in the region's parliament for the first time in thirteen years. However, there is still uncertainty about possible alliances for the government.

The Catalans have decided that the Partido Socialista de Catalunya (PSOE) should lead the new phase. I accept this responsibility, and as soon as the parliament is established, I will express my readiness to lead the government - said Salvador Ilya.

Thus, nationalist parties in the region no longer control the regional parliament. This is a blow to the independence movement.

Previously, pro-independence parties have made significant concessions to the Spanish central government, and in recent years they have continued to demand a referendum on independence.

The Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) of Pere Aragones called early elections after failing to gather enough support to pass the region's annual budget.

The amnesty law was a condition for the parliamentary support that JxCat and ERC gave to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez when he took office, allowing him to form a new central government in November 23.

It is also expected that Mr. Puigdemont, who fled abroad in 2017 after the failed secession attempt, will take advantage of the amnesty and return to Spain. Before this election, he campaigned from the south of France.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he would not resign and promised that everything would be different.

