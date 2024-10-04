ukenru
Social Network X pays a fine of more than $5 million and asks to resume operations in Brazil

Social Network X pays a fine of more than $5 million and asks to resume operations in Brazil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17994 views

Social Network X has paid a fine of $5.24 million and applied to resume operations in Brazil. The platform was previously blocked for failing to comply with court orders to moderate content and appoint a representative.

Social network X has paid the fines and applied for the resumption of the platform's operation in Brazil. Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier, the platform was blocked after X failed to comply with court orders to moderate hostile statements and did not name a legal representative in the country, as required by law.

Later, when Musk's social network decided to obey the orders of recent weeks, including blocking some accounts, the company asked the court to allow it to resume operations in Brazil.

Social network X appointed a legal representative in Brazil at the request of the court21.09.24, 06:54 • 30599 views

Nevertheless, a superior court judge  ruled that the platform still needs to pay just over $5 million in fines before the platform can be restored. 

At present, X has paid a fine of 28.6 million reais ($5.24 million) and once again appealed to the court to overturn the ban on the social network in Brazil. 

X Brasil asks to unblock the platform for free access of its users on the national territory

- Reuters quotes a document submitted by lawyers X

Recall

British MPs Chi Onwurah and Dawn Butler of the Labor Party said they may summon Elon Musk to discuss the impact of his social network X on the recent racial unrest in the UK. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
reutersReuters
brazilBrazil
elon-muskElon Musk
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

