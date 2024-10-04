Social Network X pays a fine of more than $5 million and asks to resume operations in Brazil

Social network X has paid the fines and applied for the resumption of the platform's operation in Brazil. Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier, the platform was blocked after X failed to comply with court orders to moderate hostile statements and did not name a legal representative in the country, as required by law.

Later, when Musk's social network decided to obey the orders of recent weeks, including blocking some accounts, the company asked the court to allow it to resume operations in Brazil.

Social network X appointed a legal representative in Brazil at the request of the court

Nevertheless, a superior court judge ruled that the platform still needs to pay just over $5 million in fines before the platform can be restored.

At present, X has paid a fine of 28.6 million reais ($5.24 million) and once again appealed to the court to overturn the ban on the social network in Brazil.

X Brasil asks to unblock the platform for free access of its users on the national territory - Reuters quotes a document submitted by lawyers X

Recall

