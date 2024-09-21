Social network X appointed a legal representative in Brazil at the request of the court
Elon Musk's social network X has appointed Rachel de Oliveira Conceição as its legal representative in Brazil. This was done in response to the requirements of the country's Supreme Court.
In Brazil, Elon Musk's social media platform has appointed Rachel de Oliveira Conceição as its legal representative. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
The social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, has appointed its legal representative in Brazil in response to the country's Supreme Court.
The lawyers confirmed that Rachel de Oliveira Conceição was the representative. Information about this was filed with the court on Friday.
