Smuggled draft dodgers under camouflage nets - a chaplain and his accomplice detained in Bukovyna

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Bukovyna, law enforcement officers uncovered a channel for the illegal transfer of conscription-aged men abroad. Two residents of Kyiv Oblast, aged 67 and 27, members of a religious community, have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the elder of the detainees is a military chaplain – he organized the scheme and coordinated its operation. It was established that they picked up conscription-aged men from Kyiv Oblast, transported them to Bukovyna, and prepared them for crossing the Ukrainian-Romanian border bypassing checkpoints.

The organizer of the scheme transported people in a minivan, hiding them among belongings and camouflage nets. The perpetrators valued the "service" at 8,750 euros per person.

On March 19, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle carrying the organizer and three conscription-aged men who were being prepared for illegal transfer abroad. The participants of the criminal scheme received over 26,000 euros for just one such trip.

The detainees were charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court chose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for them, with the alternative of bail exceeding 700,000 hryvnias and over 600,000 hryvnias, respectively.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation completed investigative actions against a serviceman of the State Border Guard Service who offered men illegal exit from Ukraine for 3,000 US dollars. The perpetrator faces up to 8 years of imprisonment.