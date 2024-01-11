Slovakia refuses to condemn missile shipments from DPRK to Russia

Slovakia has not signed a declaration condemning North Korean missile shipments to Russia. The authorities justified their decision by "lack of evidence". This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, UNN reports with reference to Aktuality.sk.

The Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs was sent a text that cannot be commented on. It clearly contains results that need to be studied first. Our side has no information that would confirm the origin of the ballistic missiles the agency said in a statement.

Details

It is clarified that if the UN Security Council sanctions, which provide for an embargo on the supply of North Korean weapons, have been violated, Slovakia expects the relevant conclusions from the Security Council.

The ministry added that it will closely monitor developments in this matter and will join the initiative as soon as "irrefutable evidence" is received.

Recall

47 countries sign a declaration condemning the supply of North Korean ballistic missiles to Russia and their use in the war against Ukraine.