The Prime Minister of Slovakia has bleeding in the abdominal cavity, doctors cannot stop it

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was assassinated, has developed bleeding in the abdomen that doctors cannot stop, UNN reports with reference to Denník Štandard.

Details

According to a well-informed Standard source, the assailant hit Robert Fico in the abdomen with one bullet, another bullet went through the abdomen into the hip bone, and another hit him in the shoulder.

"The prime minister is bleeding in the abdominal cavity, which doctors have not yet been able to stop," the statement said.

Recall

In Slovakia , a shooting occurred and Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded.

