Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81206 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150210 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154249 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250505 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174186 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165440 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225995 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39836 views
March 1, 04:25 PM • 31763 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 64158 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 32346 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 58274 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250505 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225995 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212048 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237791 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224591 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81206 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 58274 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 64158 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112937 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113836 views
Skirmishes continue on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24925 views

Ukrainian troops repel russian attempts to seize Vovchansk, killing more than 1,000 occupants since the start of hostilities, while the russians change tactics and advance in small groups.

russians are trying to capture Vovchansk, but the Defense Forces are fighting back. Small arms fire continues on the northern outskirts of the city. In total, since the beginning of active hostilities, Ukrainian troops have killed more than 1,000 occupants. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov in his telegram channel, UNN reports .

The situation in the Kharkiv sector is complicated. The enemy is shelling civilians and using civilians as human shields. The enemy is trying to capture Vovchansk, but the Defense Forces are fighting back. Small arms fire continues on the northern outskirts of the city. In total, since the beginning of active hostilities, our soldiers have killed over 1000 occupants

 ," said Sinegubov.

 According to him, in the Lipetsk direction, the russians are trying to take a strategic position on the dam, but the Ukrainian military is holding back the enemy there.

Fighting also continues for Lukyantsi in the Lipetsk community. We have recorded a slight advance of enemy troops, but our fighters are fighting intensively to hold this settlement

- Sinegubov said.

In addition, he said that the enemy has changed the tactics of massive offensives, as it was at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, to advance in small groups. They move through forest belts, plantations, and bushes.

Up to 200 people remain in Vovchansk. We urge you to evacuate and save your lives!

- Mr. Syniehubov emphasized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that counterattacks by the Defense Forces continue in Kharkiv region, the area has been reinforced, in particular Vovchansk and the border areas in general. Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty is in charge of this area on the ground, and he is provided with the necessary means of destruction and the necessary forces. Ukraine's results are now becoming more and more visible - the Ukrainian military is destroying the occupier's infantry and equipment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising