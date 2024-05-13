Skirmishes continue on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk - Syniehubov

russians are trying to capture Vovchansk, but the Defense Forces are fighting back. Small arms fire continues on the northern outskirts of the city. In total, since the beginning of active hostilities, Ukrainian troops have killed more than 1,000 occupants. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov in his telegram channel, UNN reports .

The situation in the Kharkiv sector is complicated. The enemy is shelling civilians and using civilians as human shields. The enemy is trying to capture Vovchansk, but the Defense Forces are fighting back. Small arms fire continues on the northern outskirts of the city. In total, since the beginning of active hostilities, our soldiers have killed over 1000 occupants ," said Sinegubov.

According to him, in the Lipetsk direction, the russians are trying to take a strategic position on the dam, but the Ukrainian military is holding back the enemy there.

Fighting also continues for Lukyantsi in the Lipetsk community. We have recorded a slight advance of enemy troops, but our fighters are fighting intensively to hold this settlement - Sinegubov said.

In addition, he said that the enemy has changed the tactics of massive offensives, as it was at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, to advance in small groups. They move through forest belts, plantations, and bushes.

Up to 200 people remain in Vovchansk. We urge you to evacuate and save your lives! - Mr. Syniehubov emphasized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that counterattacks by the Defense Forces continue in Kharkiv region, the area has been reinforced, in particular Vovchansk and the border areas in general. Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty is in charge of this area on the ground, and he is provided with the necessary means of destruction and the necessary forces. Ukraine's results are now becoming more and more visible - the Ukrainian military is destroying the occupier's infantry and equipment.