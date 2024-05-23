Six injured as a result of Russian strike on Dergachi in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, six people were injured this afternoon as a result of an enemy KAB strike on Dergachi, said Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachi MVA, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the MVA, three people were hospitalized - a man and two women - who were injured in the Russian attack.

Three more women have an acute stress reaction.

At least five private houses and civilian cars were damaged.

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops had carried out strikes with KABs in Kharkiv and Dergachi.

Before that, at about 10:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Seven people were killed.