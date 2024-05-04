Situation in Sumy region: russians shelled 5 border communities overnight, 46 explosions recorded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100818 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111172 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153811 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157500 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253765 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174854 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165981 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227715 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41282 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23456 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28550 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34723 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32117 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227715 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225848 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100818 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70980 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77544 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113563 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114427 views
Situation in Sumy region: russians shelled 5 border communities overnight, 46 explosions recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48333 views

russians shelled several settlements in Sumy region with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers, causing 46 explosions.

At night and in the morning, russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 46 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled.

At the same time:

  • The enemy fired mortars in Bilopilska community (5 explosions). 
  • Shalygynska community was shelled with cannon artillery (12 explosions). 
  • Russians drop 6 mines on Krasnopilska community. 
  • The enemy attacked Seredyna-Budska community with MLRS (6 explosions) and cannon artillery (8 explosions). 
  • Shelling with cannon artillery was recorded in Velykopysarivska community (9 explosions).

Recall

Three people were killed and seven wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling on May 3.

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into May 4 enemy shelling of Kharkiv04.05.24, 09:00 • 43806 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
bilopilliaBilopillia

