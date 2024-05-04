Situation in Sumy region: russians shelled 5 border communities overnight, 46 explosions recorded

At night and in the morning, russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 46 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled.

At the same time:

The enemy fired mortars in Bilopilska community (5 explosions).

Shalygynska community was shelled with cannon artillery (12 explosions).

Russians drop 6 mines on Krasnopilska community.

The enemy attacked Seredyna-Budska community with MLRS (6 explosions) and cannon artillery (8 explosions).

Shelling with cannon artillery was recorded in Velykopysarivska community (9 explosions).

Recall

Three people were killed and seven wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling on May 3.

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into May 4 enemy shelling of Kharkiv