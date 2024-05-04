ukenru
Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into May 4 enemy shelling of Kharkiv

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into May 4 enemy shelling of Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43806 views

On the night of May 4, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones, wounding four civilians, including a child, which prompted an investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.

On the night of May 4, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones: four civilians were injured, including a child. This was reported by the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Sloboda District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on the night of May 4, the Russian armed forces launched a UAV at Kharkiv.

The Osnovyansky district of the city came under enemy fire. Around 1:00 a.m., as a result of the fall of UAV debris, the maintenance station and warehouses were hit. Fires broke out.

the statement said.

Residential buildings were also damaged. Four people were injured. Three women suffered from acute stress reaction. A 13-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

