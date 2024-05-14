Since the beginning of the year, more than 30 thousand sole proprietors have ceased their activities: where businesses are most often closed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Since the beginning of the year, more than 30 thousand sole proprietors have ceased their activities: where businesses are most often closed

Since the beginning of the year, more than 30 thousand sole proprietors have ceased their activities: where businesses are most often closed

 • 15248 views

In the first four months of 2024, 30,904 sole proprietorships ceased operations, with the largest number of businesses closing in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions, primarily in retail, computer programming, and wholesale trade.

In the first four months of 2024, 30,904 individual entrepreneurs ceased their operations. Most businesses are closing in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions. Written by UNN with referencesto Opendatabot data.

In the first four months of 2024, 30,904 sole proprietorships ceased operations, but twice as many new businesses were opened - more than 74,000 in the first quarter of this year.

The most frequent type of business closure is in the retail sector - 10,773 (34.9%). The top three also include computer programming (10.1%) and wholesale trade (6.2%).

Most businesses close in Kyiv - over 3.8 thousand (12.4%). The second place in this anti-rating is taken by Kharkiv region with almost 2,400 businesses (7.7%), and the third place is taken by Dnipropetrovs'k region, where almost 2,400 individual entrepreneurs (7.7%) have also ceased their activities.

Odesa and Lviv regions are also in the anti-top, with 7.7% and 6.8% respectively. More than 23% of newly established sole proprietorships last year ceased operations in 2024, which amounts to 7.3 thousand businesses.

Recall

The Ministry of Economy wants to attract assistance with financing teams of experts to help businesses and municipalities inm with applications for investment projects under the Ukraine Facility.

