Since the beginning of the year, more than 30 thousand sole proprietors have ceased their activities: where businesses are most often closed

In the first four months of 2024, 30,904 individual entrepreneurs ceased their operations. Most businesses are closing in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions. Written by UNN with referencesto Opendatabot data.

In the first four months of 2024, 30,904 sole proprietorships ceased operations, but twice as many new businesses were opened - more than 74,000 in the first quarter of this year.

The most frequent type of business closure is in the retail sector - 10,773 (34.9%). The top three also include computer programming (10.1%) and wholesale trade (6.2%).

Most businesses close in Kyiv - over 3.8 thousand (12.4%). The second place in this anti-rating is taken by Kharkiv region with almost 2,400 businesses (7.7%), and the third place is taken by Dnipropetrovs'k region, where almost 2,400 individual entrepreneurs (7.7%) have also ceased their activities.

Odesa and Lviv regions are also in the anti-top, with 7.7% and 6.8% respectively. More than 23% of newly established sole proprietorships last year ceased operations in 2024, which amounts to 7.3 thousand businesses.

