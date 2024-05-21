Since the beginning of the year, 9 thousand Ukrainians have received a training voucher from the state: what are the most popular specialties

Since the beginning of 2024, 9 thousand Ukrainians have already used state vouchers for training. The total amount of state funding amounted to almost UAH 70 million. This was reported in the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

A training voucher is a retraining opportunity for a person who has such a desire. This year, 9 thousand Ukrainians have already received a training voucher to master a new profession or specialty, or improve their professional skills. As of today, we have financed training with a voucher for UAH 70 million. these are state investments in the development of human capital, which can improve the situation on the labor market and reduce structural unemployment – said the first deputy prime minister-minister of economy Yulia Sviridenko.

This year, among the specialties and professions that are most popular among people studying under state vouchers, the following are distinguished: :

nurses (2388 vouchers);

cooks (1051 voucher);

pre-school education (590 vouchers);

drivers (549 vouchers);

tractor drivers (386 vouchers);

psychologists (236 vouchers);

doctors (315 vouchers);

confectioners (265 vouchers).

Residents of Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Odessa, Sumy and Poltava regions received the largest number of training vouchers this year.

Recall

Vouchers can be used for training in 124 professions and specialties in the fields of IT technology, construction, transport, education, medicine, agriculture, social services, etc.

They can be obtained by certain categories of citizens who have a professional, technical or higher education, are not registered with the employment service as unemployed and have not been trained at the expense of the mandatory state Social Insurance Fund in case of unemployment for the last 3 years.

