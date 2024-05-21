Since the beginning of the year, 9 thousand Ukrainians have received a training voucher from the state: what are the most popular specialties

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81088 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107328 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150187 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154228 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250473 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174179 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165436 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225980 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39704 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31644 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64003 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32186 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58082 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250473 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212033 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237776 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224578 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81088 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58082 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64003 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112932 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113832 views
Actual
Since the beginning of the year, 9 thousand Ukrainians have received a training voucher from the state: what are the most popular specialties

Since the beginning of the year, 9 thousand Ukrainians have received a training voucher from the state: what are the most popular specialties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14158 views

Since the beginning of the year, 9 thousand Ukrainians have received state vouchers in the amount of 70 million hryvnias for training in new professions or advanced training, while the most popular specialty is nursing.

Since the beginning of 2024, 9 thousand Ukrainians have already used state vouchers for training. The total amount of state funding amounted to almost UAH 70 million. This was reported in the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

A training voucher is a retraining opportunity for a person who has such a desire. This year, 9 thousand Ukrainians have already received a training voucher to master a new profession or specialty, or improve their professional skills. As of today, we have financed training with a voucher for UAH 70 million. these are state investments in the development of human capital, which can improve the situation on the labor market and reduce structural unemployment

– said the first deputy prime minister-minister of economy Yulia Sviridenko.

This year, among the specialties and professions that are most popular among people studying under state vouchers, the following are distinguished: :

  • nurses (2388 vouchers);
  • cooks (1051 voucher);
  • pre-school education (590 vouchers);
  • drivers (549 vouchers);
  • tractor drivers (386 vouchers);
  • psychologists (236 vouchers);
  • doctors (315 vouchers);
  • confectioners (265 vouchers).

Residents of Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Odessa, Sumy and Poltava regions received the largest number of training vouchers this year.

Recall

Vouchers can be used for training in 124 professions and specialties in the fields of IT technology, construction, transport, education, medicine, agriculture, social services, etc.

They can be obtained by certain categories of citizens who have a professional, technical or higher education, are not registered with the employment service as unemployed and have not been trained at the expense of the mandatory state Social Insurance Fund in case of unemployment for the last 3 years.

Another new profession has officially appeared in Ukraine - the Ministry of Veterans24.04.24, 14:58 • 16759 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising