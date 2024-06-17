Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU has destroyed over a thousand Russian tanks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15852 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 147738 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144262 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157634 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209897 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245362 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152082 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370876 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183333 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149983 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 147738 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125220 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144262 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137474 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157635 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12014 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13246 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18518 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34503 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU has destroyed over a thousand Russian tanks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17618 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's Security Service has destroyed 1,006 Russian tanks, most of them during fierce fighting in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU has destroyed over a thousand Russian tanks

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has already eliminated 1006 Russian tanks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details 

It is noted that the largest number of enemy armored vehicles was destroyed during fierce fighting in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

"There is nothing left of us": SBU intercepts conversation of rashists in Kharkiv region29.05.24, 10:55 • 32915 views

The SBU explained that the occupiers often tried to break through the positions of Ukrainian defenders and provide cover for the occupiers' assault groups.

In addition, the enemy regularly deployed tank formations to attack the fortifications of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia.

To destroy Russian armored vehicles, the SBU conducted effective combat operations jointly with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The maximum arsenal of armor-piercing weapons and unmanned systems was used against enemy tanks

- the SBU said. 

The Service added that a large number of Russian armored vehicles were hit at the initial stages of the offensive - before they began to storm Ukrainian positions. Some of the tanks were destroyed along with their crews.

Recall

SBU cyber specialists together with their colleagues from the Defense Forces defeat the enemy's Zoo radar worth $25 million. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91