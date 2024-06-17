Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU has destroyed over a thousand Russian tanks

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has already eliminated 1006 Russian tanks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

It is noted that the largest number of enemy armored vehicles was destroyed during fierce fighting in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

"There is nothing left of us": SBU intercepts conversation of rashists in Kharkiv region

The SBU explained that the occupiers often tried to break through the positions of Ukrainian defenders and provide cover for the occupiers' assault groups.

In addition, the enemy regularly deployed tank formations to attack the fortifications of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia.

To destroy Russian armored vehicles, the SBU conducted effective combat operations jointly with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The maximum arsenal of armor-piercing weapons and unmanned systems was used against enemy tanks - the SBU said.

The Service added that a large number of Russian armored vehicles were hit at the initial stages of the offensive - before they began to storm Ukrainian positions. Some of the tanks were destroyed along with their crews.

Recall

