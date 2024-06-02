Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes at the front has increased to 48-General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes at the front has increased to 48. in the Kharkiv direction, the army of the Russian Federation has dropped 20 aerial bombs on settlements since the beginning of the day. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes has increased to 48. the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the offensive of the Russian invaders. The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest. Ukrainian soldiers respond harshly to enemy attempts to move forward, - the message says.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists continue to destroy settlements with airstrikes, using the territory of the Russian Federation for launches. 20 bombs have been dropped by the enemy since the beginning of this day. In the afternoon, Russian invaders from the direction of Shebekino (Russia) launched an air strike in the area of Ukrainian Volchansky farms. The aggressor conducted one attack today near Staritsa. The Ukrainian military is strengthening its defenses and actively depleting the enemy's offensive potential.

In the Limansky direction, Our Defenders repelled three enemy attacks after an unsuccessful attempt near the village of Ternov, and twice the Russian invaders tried to improve their tactical position in the Serebryansky forest. We were rebuffed. The enemy regroups forces. Our defenders are strengthening the occupied borders and keeping the situation under control.

On The Seversky direction the battle continues in the area of the excavation. The total number of collisions in the direction increased to seven.

In the Kramatorsk direction , the enemy concentrated efforts near Kalinovka and Klishcheyevka – four enemy attacks were repelled. The invaders hit ten unguided air rockets into the Druzhby area.

In Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day, the invaders have carried out 16 attacks on the positions of our troops. 12 clashes were repelled by the Defense Forces, four are still ongoing near Netailovo and Sokol. The enemy also uses guided aerial bombs in the direction. On Yevgenyevka, the aggressor dropped two cabins Alexandropol and Karlovka - one each.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy continues to attack in the area of Staromayorsky. All three attacks of the invaders today were repelled by units of the Defense Forces.

In the Dnieper direction, on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, the aggressor has already made three attempts to push back our units from positions near Krynok. Failed. The invaders carried out two airstrikes - on the areas of the villages of Olgovka and Novotyaginka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 509,860 personnel and 7,765 tanks.