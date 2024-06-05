Since the beginning of a full - scale invasion, Russians have damaged more than 200 thousand buildings in Ukraine- NYT

More than 210 thousand buildings in Ukraine have been damaged since the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, about half of them are located in the east of the country. This is reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, satellites have recorded more than 210,000 buildings in Ukraine as damaged. About half of them are located in the East.

The analysis shows that more than 900 schools, hospitals, churches and other institutions were damaged or destroyed, despite the fact that these facilities are directly protected by the Geneva Conventions.

The publication pointed out that the assessment did not take into account the territories of Crimea or parts of western Ukraine, where exact data were not available. The New York Times suggests that the true scale of destruction is likely to be even greater - and it continues to grow.

in mid-May, the Russians bombed some cities in northeastern Ukraine with such brutality that, according to one resident, they wiped the streets off the face of the Earth - the publication writes.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that the restoration of Ukraine will begin this year. adding that this requires the mobilization of US 1 14.1 billion for related recovery projects.