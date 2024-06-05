Since the beginning of a full - scale invasion, Russians have damaged more than 200 thousand buildings in Ukraine- NYT

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32245 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98950 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143197 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147946 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243165 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172695 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164256 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148139 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112994 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52782 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72418 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109548 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44864 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 78945 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243165 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221738 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234060 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221088 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 32237 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23047 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28638 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109548 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112345 views
Since the beginning of a full - scale invasion, Russians have damaged more than 200 thousand buildings in Ukraine- NYT

Since the beginning of a full - scale invasion, Russians have damaged more than 200 thousand buildings in Ukraine- NYT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60907 views

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 210,000 buildings have been damaged, about half of them located in the eastern part of the country.

More than 210 thousand buildings in Ukraine have been damaged since the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, about half of them are located in the east of the country. This is reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,  satellites have recorded more than 210,000 buildings in Ukraine as damaged. About half of them are located in the East.

Image

The analysis shows that more than 900 schools, hospitals, churches and other institutions were damaged or destroyed, despite the fact that these facilities are directly protected by the Geneva Conventions.

The publication pointed out that the assessment did not take into account the territories of Crimea or parts of western Ukraine, where exact data were not available.  The New York Times  suggests that the true scale of destruction is likely to be even greater - and it continues to grow.

 in mid-May, the Russians bombed some cities in northeastern Ukraine with such brutality that, according to one resident, they wiped the streets off the face of the Earth

- the publication writes.

recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that the restoration of Ukraine will begin this year.  adding that this requires the mobilization of US 1 14.1 billion for related recovery projects.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
earthEarth
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

