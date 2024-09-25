Sibiga met with Turkish Foreign Minister: they discussed the expansion of the consular presence and safety of navigation in the Black Sea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. They discussed strategic partnership, expansion of consular presence and safety of navigation in the Black Sea, said the minister on X, writes UNN.

Details

"It was a pleasure to meet with my Turkish colleague and friend Hakan Fidan. Together with my colleague, we confirmed the strength of our strategic partnership and discussed ways to develop it.

We discussed the idea of mutual expansion of consular presence. In addition, we raised the issue of security and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Erdogan: It is important to maintain dialogue on Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity