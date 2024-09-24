ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 69147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103727 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167380 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138037 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143250 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182370 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172900 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104748 views

Actual
Erdogan: It is important to maintain dialogue on Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity

Erdogan: It is important to maintain dialogue on Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15172 views

At the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Erdogan called for diplomacy toward Ukraine amid an arms race. He emphasized the importance of dialogue to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said that amid the arms race, the possibility of diplomacy is important to maintain a dialogue on the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. Erdogan said this during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports .

Details

As we enter the third year of the war against Ukraine, we are still far from achieving lasting peace and stability. As the arms race accelerates, the possibility of diplomacy is diminishing. It is of utmost importance that diplomacy and dialogue are maintained in order to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity, and Turkey's efforts will continue to be even more active in this regard

 , Erdogan said.

Recall

During a meeting of the UN General Assembly, US President Joseph Biden said that Russia's war is not achieving its goals. He called on all countries to continue to support Ukraine, emphasizing that ignoring the situation could lead to the destruction of the nation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

