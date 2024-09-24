Erdogan: It is important to maintain dialogue on Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said that amid the arms race, the possibility of diplomacy is important to maintain a dialogue on the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. Erdogan said this during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports .

Details

As we enter the third year of the war against Ukraine, we are still far from achieving lasting peace and stability. As the arms race accelerates, the possibility of diplomacy is diminishing. It is of utmost importance that diplomacy and dialogue are maintained in order to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity, and Turkey's efforts will continue to be even more active in this regard , Erdogan said.

Recall

During a meeting of the UN General Assembly, US President Joseph Biden said that Russia's war is not achieving its goals. He called on all countries to continue to support Ukraine, emphasizing that ignoring the situation could lead to the destruction of the nation.