Sibiga discusses joint projects to strengthen defense industry with Turkish Defense Minister

Andriy Sybiga met with Yasar Güler to discuss expanding defense cooperation and joint projects. The parties reviewed specific initiatives aimed at strengthening the defense industries of both countries.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler. They talked about expanding mutually beneficial defense cooperation, as well as specific joint projects that strengthen our defense industries, UNN reports.
"I was pleased to meet with Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler. We discussed the expansion of mutually beneficial defense cooperation, as well as specific joint projects that strengthen our defense industries.
I am grateful to General Yashar Guler for his solidarity with Ukraine," the Foreign Minister said.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has begun a visit to Turkey. He will hold talks on Ukrainian-Turkish partnership, security in the Black Sea, and achieving a just peace.