Sibiga discussed the Peace Formula with the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe and invited him to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with the newly appointed Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

"I am pleased to have a conversation with Alain Berset and to be the first Foreign Minister to congratulate him on his assumption of the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

We discussed the continuation of the excellent cooperation between Ukraine and the Council of Europe. We intend to achieve many joint results," Sibiga said.

According to the Foreign Minister, they also discussed joint work to promote the Peace Formula and ensure full and comprehensive accountability for Russian crimes, including the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

"I have also invited Secretary General Alain Berset to visit Ukraine," the Foreign Minister summarized.

