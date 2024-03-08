Shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war: "Stormtrooper V" is served a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to a Russian military assault unit "Storm-V", which had previously shot a prisoner of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

Dmitry Kurashov, a rifleman of the Storm-V assault unit of the 127th motorized rifle division of the eastern military district of the Russian Federation, who has reportedly been convicted several times, has been served with a notice of suspicion.

According to the SBU, on January 6 this year, Kurashov shot an Armed Forces soldier who was captured by the racists during a "meat" assault on Russia. He made at least 3 aimed shots at the captured Ukrainian.

Shortly afterward, the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured Kurashov and his colleagues.

During the interrogation, another captive occupier "gave up" Kurashov.

SBU investigators served Kurashov a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder).

He is in custody. An investigation is underway to establish other facts of the Russian's involvement in war crimes, the SBU said.

The offender faces life imprisonment.

