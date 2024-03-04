$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2956 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 13242 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21939 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 164651 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156301 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165293 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247678 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153453 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371242 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A captured police officer was tortured: the head and employees of the Olenivska colony were served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 26658 views

The head and staff of the Olenivska colony in Donetsk region were served with a notice of suspicion for torturing a captured Ukrainian policeman.

A captured police officer was tortured: the head and employees of the Olenivska colony were served with a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion for violation of the laws and customs of war to the head and employees of the Olenivska colony  in Donetsk region who held and tortured a police officer. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police. 

Details 

After the full-scale invasion of Russia, the occupiers reportedly used Volnovakha penal colony No. 120 (better known as the "Olenivska colony") as a filtration camp. More than three thousand prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, law enforcement officers and civilians were held and tortured there.

Among them is a National Police officer who was in the besieged Mariupol. The law enforcement officer was illegally detained by racists at one of the checkpoints and taken to the Olenivka colony. 

According to the National Police, he was severely beaten only because he answered the questions of the colony director without looking away.

After that, on the order of the head of the colony, the policeman was deliberately kept crouching for more than an hour and beaten with rubber truncheons for every attempt to stand up, and then transferred to a disciplinary isolation cell and kicked for almost half an hour in different parts of his body, forcing him to sing the anthem of the Russian Federation and shouting slogans "Glory to Russia!" and "Glory to the DPR!"

- said the National Police.

They also noted that he did not receive any medical care after the torture.

Law enforcement officers identified the head of the Olenivka colony and the executors of criminal orders. These are the former head of the search sector of the Horlivka district police department and two former employees of the State Penitentiary Service in Donetsk region who cooperated with the occupiers for leadership positions after the seizure of part of Donetsk region in 2014.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, they were served with a notice of suspicion for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

