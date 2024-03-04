A captured police officer was tortured: the head and employees of the Olenivska colony were served with a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion for violation of the laws and customs of war to the head and employees of the Olenivska colony in Donetsk region who held and tortured a police officer. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

After the full-scale invasion of Russia, the occupiers reportedly used Volnovakha penal colony No. 120 (better known as the "Olenivska colony") as a filtration camp. More than three thousand prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, law enforcement officers and civilians were held and tortured there.

Among them is a National Police officer who was in the besieged Mariupol. The law enforcement officer was illegally detained by racists at one of the checkpoints and taken to the Olenivka colony.

According to the National Police, he was severely beaten only because he answered the questions of the colony director without looking away.

After that, on the order of the head of the colony, the policeman was deliberately kept crouching for more than an hour and beaten with rubber truncheons for every attempt to stand up, and then transferred to a disciplinary isolation cell and kicked for almost half an hour in different parts of his body, forcing him to sing the anthem of the Russian Federation and shouting slogans "Glory to Russia!" and "Glory to the DPR!" - said the National Police.

They also noted that he did not receive any medical care after the torture.

Law enforcement officers identified the head of the Olenivka colony and the executors of criminal orders. These are the former head of the search sector of the Horlivka district police department and two former employees of the State Penitentiary Service in Donetsk region who cooperated with the occupiers for leadership positions after the seizure of part of Donetsk region in 2014.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, they were served with a notice of suspicion for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

