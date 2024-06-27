Short circuit at substation: power engineers restore power supply to Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv

Power engineers have already eliminated the consequences of a short circuit at a substation in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital and restored power supply to the de-energized houses. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

It is noted that at 18:17 in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, an accident occurred at a transformer station with smoke. 18 houses were left without electricity.

Within an hour, we managed to supply power to all the houses using backup schemes. The smoke has also been eliminated. We are now inspecting the equipment to determine the cause of the accident - DTEK summarized.

Recall

A short circuit occurred at a transformer substation in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a temporary power outage for 1,000 consumers. However, according to the KCMA, this did not affect the city's life support.