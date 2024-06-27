Short circuit at substation: power engineers restore power supply to Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 63991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72043 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93424 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174277 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220173 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135824 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364162 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180649 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149047 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197635 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 63876 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 58737 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 71914 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73866 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93318 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4516 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8294 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13627 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34914 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36709 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Short circuit at substation: power engineers restore power supply to Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34531 views

Power engineers repaired a short circuit at a substation in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, restoring power to 18 de-energized houses within an hour.

Short circuit at substation: power engineers restore power supply to Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv

Power engineers have already eliminated the consequences of a short circuit at a substation in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital and restored power supply to the de-energized houses. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details 

It is noted that at 18:17 in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, an accident occurred at a transformer station with smoke. 18 houses were left without electricity.

Within an hour, we managed to supply power to all the houses using backup schemes. The smoke has also been eliminated. We are now inspecting the equipment to determine the cause of the accident

- DTEK summarized.

Recall

A short circuit occurred at a transformer substation in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a temporary power outage for 1,000 consumers. However, according to the KCMA, this did not affect the city's life support.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
DTEK
Kyiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40