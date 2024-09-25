Shooting occurs in Kryvyi Rih: two wounded, special operation announced in the city

In the evening, on September 25, a shooting took place in Kryvyi Rih, as a result of which two men were injured. This was stated by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officials said that on September 25, two unidentified persons driving a Renault and a Volkswagen fired several shots from a firearm in the direction of a Skoda car, after which they fled the scene.

Two men aged 29 and 31 sustained gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized. Police are identifying the persons involved in the crime. A special police operation has been launched in the region to detain the shooters. The car from which the attackers shot at local residents has already been found. - law enforcement officers summarized.

Currently, officers of Police Department No. 7 of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department are taking urgent priority measures aimed at establishing the whereabouts and detention of the persons involved in the crime.

Investigators opened a criminal proceeding over the incident under Part 2 Article 15, Clause 1 Part 2 Article 115 (attempted murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the police added.

