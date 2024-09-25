ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Shooting occurs in Kryvyi Rih: two wounded, special operation announced in the city

Shooting occurs in Kryvyi Rih: two wounded, special operation announced in the city

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21451 views

In Kryvyi Rih, unidentified persons opened fire on a Skoda car, injuring two men. The police launched a special operation to detain the shooters, and opened criminal proceedings for attempted premeditated murder.

In the evening, on September 25, a shooting took place in Kryvyi Rih, as a result of which two men were injured. This was stated by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officials said that on September 25, two unidentified persons driving a Renault and a Volkswagen fired several shots from a firearm in the direction of a Skoda car, after which they fled the scene.

Two men aged 29 and 31 sustained gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized. Police are identifying the persons involved in the crime. A special police operation has been launched in the region to detain the shooters. The car from which the attackers shot at local residents has already been found.

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

Currently, officers of Police Department No. 7 of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department are taking urgent priority measures aimed at establishing the whereabouts and detention of the persons involved in the crime.

Investigators opened a criminal proceeding over the incident under Part 2 Article 15, Clause 1 Part 2 Article 115 (attempted murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the police added. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
volkswagenVolkswagen
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kyivKyiv

