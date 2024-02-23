Shmyhal spoke to drivers at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint and told them about plans to unblock the border

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visited the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint and talked to truck drivers who were stuck there because of the Polish blockade of the border. UNN reports on what Shmyhal learned and what plan the Ukrainian government has to unblock the passages on the Ukrainian-Polish border, citing the press service of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Shmyhal said that while talking to truck drivers who were stuck at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint due to the border blockade, he learned that most of them were carrying a variety of goods, not just agricultural products.

Obviously, the blockade has gone beyond the grain issue. And this harms not only Ukrainian producers, but also the European markets for which these products were intended. ," Shmyhal said.

The politician reminded that the Government of Ukraine is in constant communication with its Polish colleagues to resolve this crisis. He also noted that one of the proposed steps has already been taken. Namely, the Government of Poland has recognized the checkpoints and railroad approaches to the Ukrainian border as critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian government has made a similar decision.

Weapons, dual-use products, fuel, and humanitarian aid should move freely. As of today, we have not recorded any delays or violations of this type of cargo. - the Prime Minister said.

He also assured that the Ukrainian side would propose to their Polish counterparts to introduce an electronic queue system similar to the one in place in Ukraine.

Thanks to eCheck, the time of physical waiting at the border on our side does not exceed 10-16 hours, while on the Polish side drivers wait 7-10 days. ," Shmyhal emphasized.

On February 23, the Prime Minister of Ukraine and a group of ministers arrived at the border with Poland for talks, but the meeting with Polish officials did not take place. Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be at the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.