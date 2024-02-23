Shmyhal spoke to drivers at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint and told them about plans to unblock the border

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42043 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 164669 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97477 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 339718 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277704 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205357 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239821 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253618 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159726 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372605 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90338 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 164669 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 339718 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234341 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277704 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28872 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43450 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100695 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107324 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Shmyhal spoke to drivers at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint and told them about plans to unblock the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46132 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine has revealed that most truck drivers stuck at the Krakovets-Korchova border crossing due to the blockade of the Polish border were carrying goods other than agricultural products, which has hurt both Ukrainian producers and European markets. The Ukrainian government is planning to propose the introduction of an electronic queue system similar to Ukraine's to reduce waiting times at the border.

Shmyhal spoke to drivers at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint and told them about plans to unblock the border

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visited the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint and talked to truck drivers who were stuck there because of the Polish blockade of the border. UNN reports on what Shmyhal learned and what plan the Ukrainian government has to unblock the passages on the Ukrainian-Polish border, citing the press service of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Details

Shmyhal said that while talking to truck drivers who were stuck at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint due to the border blockade, he learned that most of them were carrying a variety of goods, not just agricultural products.

Obviously, the blockade has gone beyond the grain issue. And this harms not only Ukrainian producers, but also the European markets for which these products were intended. 

 ," Shmyhal said.

The politician reminded that the Government of Ukraine is in constant communication with its Polish colleagues to resolve this crisis. He also noted that one of the proposed steps has already been taken. Namely, the Government of Poland has recognized the checkpoints and railroad approaches to the Ukrainian border as critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian government has made a similar decision.

Weapons, dual-use products, fuel, and humanitarian aid should move freely. As of today, we have not recorded any delays or violations of this type of cargo. 

- the Prime Minister said.

He also assured that the Ukrainian side would propose to their Polish counterparts to introduce an electronic queue system similar to the one in place in Ukraine.

Thanks to eCheck, the time of physical waiting at the border on our side does not exceed 10-16 hours, while on the Polish side drivers wait 7-10 days. 

 ," Shmyhal emphasized.

Optional

On February 23, the Prime Minister of Ukraine and a group of ministers arrived at the border with Poland for talks, but the meeting with Polish officials did not take place. Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be at the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPoliticsMultimedia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87