Shmyhal on the creation of a ministry for returnees: it's about working with Ukrainians and with the leadership of partner countries

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Shmyhal on the creation of a ministry for returnees: it's about working with Ukrainians and with the leadership of partner countries

Shmyhal on the creation of a ministry for returnees: it's about working with Ukrainians and with the leadership of partner countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21949 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the main goal of the new ministry is to return Ukrainians from abroad. To this end, it is planned to cooperate with the governments of partner countries and the Ukrainian diaspora.

The main goal of the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity is the return of Ukrainians. To do this, it is necessary to work both at the political level with the political leadership of partner countries that have accepted refugees and directly with the Ukrainian community. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal  at a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent.

"As of today, according to our data, about 900 thousand Ukrainians are in Poland, about 1.3 million Ukrainians are in Germany out of 7.5 million. The third country with the largest number of Ukrainians is the Czech Republic. There are a lot of Ukrainians in other EU countries and around the world," Shmyhal said.

He recalled that according to polls in the first year of the war, more than 95% of Ukrainians wanted to return. Today, the war continues, and Ukrainians have adapted, children have adapted, and assimilated. Today, less than 80% of Ukrainians are ready to return to Ukraine.

Shmyhal announces changes to existing booking parameters for Ukrainians10.09.24, 16:59 • 93818 views

He noted that the working names of the Ministry for the Return of Ukrainians  are different. The name will be presented in the near future.

"We are talking about working with Ukrainians in Poland and Germany. Work both at the political level with the political leaderships of the partner countries, which have really welcomed our refugees, and directly with the Ukrainian community, the diaspora, Ukrainian cultural centers, organizations in order to start this work. It will not be done in one day, it is a really big job from the political to the technical level," said Shmyhal.

Addendum

Shmyhal reportedthat the issue of creating a ministry of Ukrainian unity is being considered. Its main mission is to bring 7.5 million people back to Ukraine not by force, but by prospects.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia , reportedthat during a meeting of the Servant of the People faction, the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title of the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians was discussed.

On August 19 , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new institution, stating that it should actually be the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity and Countering Russian Influence on Ukrainians.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

