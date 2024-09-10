Shmyhal on the creation of a ministry for returnees: it's about working with Ukrainians and with the leadership of partner countries

The main goal of the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity is the return of Ukrainians. To do this, it is necessary to work both at the political level with the political leadership of partner countries that have accepted refugees and directly with the Ukrainian community. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent.

"As of today, according to our data, about 900 thousand Ukrainians are in Poland, about 1.3 million Ukrainians are in Germany out of 7.5 million. The third country with the largest number of Ukrainians is the Czech Republic. There are a lot of Ukrainians in other EU countries and around the world," Shmyhal said.

He recalled that according to polls in the first year of the war, more than 95% of Ukrainians wanted to return. Today, the war continues, and Ukrainians have adapted, children have adapted, and assimilated. Today, less than 80% of Ukrainians are ready to return to Ukraine.

He noted that the working names of the Ministry for the Return of Ukrainians are different. The name will be presented in the near future.

"We are talking about working with Ukrainians in Poland and Germany. Work both at the political level with the political leaderships of the partner countries, which have really welcomed our refugees, and directly with the Ukrainian community, the diaspora, Ukrainian cultural centers, organizations in order to start this work. It will not be done in one day, it is a really big job from the political to the technical level," said Shmyhal.

Shmyhal reportedthat the issue of creating a ministry of Ukrainian unity is being considered. Its main mission is to bring 7.5 million people back to Ukraine not by force, but by prospects.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia , reportedthat during a meeting of the Servant of the People faction, the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title of the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians was discussed.

On August 19 , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new institution, stating that it should actually be the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity and Countering Russian Influence on Ukrainians.