Shmyhal: in 2023, weapons production in Ukraine tripled, every second ammunition in the combat zone is Ukrainian

Ukraine is working with partners every day to increase the supply of weapons and strengthen the development of its own defense industry, in 2023, weapons production in Ukraine tripled, every second ammunition in the combat zone is Ukrainian, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reportedthat 95% of drones for the Armed Forces are produced in Ukraine. Production is growing, with about 300 companies manufacturing various types of drones, including FPV and reconnaissance drones.