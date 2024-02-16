"She learned nothing from history, although she likes to talk about history": Zelensky speaks about Russian aggression

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
"She learned nothing from history, although she likes to talk about history": Zelensky speaks about Russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30367 views

President Zelensky emphasized in his speech that Russia's unprovoked aggression reflects the evil part of the human soul that has learned nothing from history and is fighting for domination, despising life.

Unprovoked Russian aggression is a reflection of the evil part of the human soul that has learned nothing from history, although it likes to remember history, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech on the occasion of the opening of the exhibition "Crossroads: 1000 Years of Common History of Sweden and Ukraine" in Sweden, UNN reports.

The President emphasized that "Ukraine has never wanted the war that is going on now and which seems anachronistically out of place in the twenty-first century, reminiscent of the nineteenth or even the seventeenth century.

Russia's unprovoked and criminal aggression is a reflection of the evil part of the human soul that fights for domination, despises life, and has learned nothing from history, although it likes to talk about history

- Zelensky said.

Center for Strategic Communications: Carlson's interview with Putin is a marathon of delusions and fakes09.02.24, 11:58 • 84052 views

He noted that the Ukrainian and Swedish peoples had already had to defend themselves against such evil.

"Europe has learned how to build peace. And we have to preserve this experience - the architecture of cooperation in Europe and in the Atlantic space that works for our common security. We must strengthen our alliances and alliances so that they are truly capable of protecting lives in the modern era and in the future. If the twenty-first century is to be different from the nineteenth or seventeenth, it must be different in peace. Reliable peace. A lasting peace. A peace that will not be destroyed by any revanchist," Zelensky emphasized.

We have to teach Russia to respect others. We have to make it look for a way to peace. And it is possible

- Zelensky said.

There will be many talks, every day is planned: Zelensky on Ukraine's international activity in February06.02.24, 20:14 • 118663 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

