"She learned nothing from history, although she likes to talk about history": Zelensky speaks about Russian aggression

Unprovoked Russian aggression is a reflection of the evil part of the human soul that has learned nothing from history, although it likes to remember history, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech on the occasion of the opening of the exhibition "Crossroads: 1000 Years of Common History of Sweden and Ukraine" in Sweden, UNN reports.

The President emphasized that "Ukraine has never wanted the war that is going on now and which seems anachronistically out of place in the twenty-first century, reminiscent of the nineteenth or even the seventeenth century.

Russia's unprovoked and criminal aggression is a reflection of the evil part of the human soul that fights for domination, despises life, and has learned nothing from history, although it likes to talk about history - Zelensky said.

He noted that the Ukrainian and Swedish peoples had already had to defend themselves against such evil.

"Europe has learned how to build peace. And we have to preserve this experience - the architecture of cooperation in Europe and in the Atlantic space that works for our common security. We must strengthen our alliances and alliances so that they are truly capable of protecting lives in the modern era and in the future. If the twenty-first century is to be different from the nineteenth or seventeenth, it must be different in peace. Reliable peace. A lasting peace. A peace that will not be destroyed by any revanchist," Zelensky emphasized.

We have to teach Russia to respect others. We have to make it look for a way to peace. And it is possible - Zelensky said.

