There will be many talks, every day is planned: Zelensky on Ukraine's international activity in February

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on international activity for Ukraine in February, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting on international activity for our country in February - the whole month was planned. It was very detailed. In fact, every day. There will be many negotiations, meetings, new agreements for Ukraine, to strengthen our soldiers," Zelensky said during a video address.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on new security guarantee agreements for Ukraine and noted that work is underway with several countries.