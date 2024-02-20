"Shame and disgrace": Ukrainian ambassador condemns Polish protesters' dumping of Ukrainian grain on railroad tracks

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych reacted to the incident with Polish protesters dumping Ukrainian grain on railroad tracks, condemning such actions, UNN reports.

We strongly condemn the scattering of Ukrainian grain by protesters in Medina. The police must respond decisively and punish those who break the law. It is also disrespectful to the work of Ukrainian farmers in the face of Russian aggression, to themselves and to other people. Shame and disgrace, gentlemen! - Zvarych wrote on the social network X.

Recall

Polish farmers blocked roads across the country, as well as checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, on Tuesday in an intensified protest. The demonstrators are opposed to the EU's Green Deal policy and trade liberalization with Ukraine. Polish farmers are expressing dissatisfaction with the impact of cheap food imports from Ukraine.

As part of the protest, grain was thrown out of a Ukrainian train.