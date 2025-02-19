Several regions of Ukraine are on alert for ballistic missile threats: Yermak comments that the Kremlin “didn't care about anyone”

An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles. The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, also reacted to this, noting on his page that the Kremlin “understands only the language of force,” UNN reports .

The threat of ballistic missiles. Putin reminds us that he didn't give a damn about anyone. Such people understand only the language of force, and that's the language you need to speak to them. - Yermak said in a post on his social media page.

According to a post on the Ukrainian Air Force's website, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of the invaders using ballistic weapons.

