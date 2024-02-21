Several of China's largest banks have stopped accepting payments from Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Several of China's largest banks have stopped accepting payments from Russia

Several of China's largest banks have stopped accepting payments from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22283 views

Three of China's largest banks have stopped accepting payments from sanctioned Russian banks due to fears of secondary US sanctions.

Payments from Russian sanctioned banks are no longer accepted by the three largest banks in China: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank and Bank of China.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

Alexey Poroshin, CEO of First Group, said that Chinese banks, which rank first, second and fourth in terms of assets in the country, have imposed restrictions on payments from Russian sanctioned financial organizations.

Since the beginning of January 2024, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and China Construction Bank and Bank of China have notified Russian clients that they will no longer accept payments.

The prerequisites for the decision emerged in the second half of December 2023, when the 12th package of sanctions against Russia came into force. Chinese and Middle Eastern credit institutions do not want to deal with secondary US sanctions in cases of interaction with sanctioned banks and companies from the invading country.

Recall

The United States is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that are helping Russia in the war in Ukraine. The restrictions would be the first direct sanctions against Beijingdespite long-standing Western suspicions of its support for Russia's military operations.

China called for respect for the territorial integrity of and a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"We knocked their teeth out" - Danilov says Russia lacks resources to attack Kyiv21.02.24, 10:11 • 28226 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
beijingBeijing
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

