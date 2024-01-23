Several buildings in three districts of Kyiv are damaged as a result of a rocket attack

Several buildings in Solomyansky, Svyatoshinsky and Pechersky districts of Kyiv were damaged as a result of the morning enemy attack. Emergency services are working at the scene, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, UNN reports .

According to him, in Svyatoshynskyi district, balconies from the 1st to 5th floors of a residential building and 4 apartments were damaged as a result of falling debris. An unexploded missile warhead was found in another building, and the residents were evacuated. Also in Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential two-story building caught fire. At another address, cars were on fire, Klitschko said.

In the Solomyansky district, an explosive wave smashed windows in an apartment building. In addition, several apartments caught fire. A two-story non-residential building was also damaged.

Also in Pechersk district, a fire broke out as a result of a hit to a non-residential building. One victim was found during the elimination of the shelling consequences.

In addition, according to Klitschko, several places where debris fell in the Darnytsia district, including on the roof of a 9-story residential building - without ignition and near the territory of a kindergarten - also without further burning.

The number of casualties from this morning's enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 18, one woman is in intensive care, she is alive. Russian troops launched a combined attack on Kyiv this morning. First, cruise missiles were launched, and then, probably, ballistic missiles. Previously, about 20 missileswere flying at Kyiv during another Russian attack. They were all hit by air defense systems.

The director of the Kyiv Research Institute, Oleksandr Ruvin, previously reported that Russian X-101 missiles used by the enemy to strike Ukraine already use certain modifications.

"According to the first results, we can see that the strategic cruise missile of the X-101 type has certain modifications and passive jammers, and dipole reflectors are fired. Most of the element base is heavily damaged, with almost all microelectronics physically destroyed. At the same time, the markings of some identified elements of the X-101 missiles indicate that they were manufactured in the 3-4 quarter of 2023. We can probably conclude that this means that the enemy does not have significant stocks of this type of weapon, and after production, they are immediately transferred to combat missions," Ruvin said.