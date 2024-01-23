ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Several buildings in three districts of Kyiv are damaged as a result of a rocket attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25127 views

Several buildings in three districts of Kyiv were damaged by Russian rocket fire in the morning. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the number of casualties increased to 18.

Several buildings in Solomyansky, Svyatoshinsky and Pechersky districts of Kyiv were damaged as a result of the morning enemy attack. Emergency services are working at the scene, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, UNN reports

Details [1

According to him, in Svyatoshynskyi district, balconies from the 1st to 5th floors of a residential building and 4 apartments were damaged as a result of falling debris. An unexploded missile warhead was found in another building, and the residents were evacuated. Also in Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential two-story building caught fire. At another address, cars were on fire, Klitschko said. 

In the Solomyansky district, an explosive wave smashed windows in an apartment building. In addition, several apartments caught fire. A two-story non-residential building was also damaged.

Also in Pechersk district, a fire broke out as a result of a hit to a non-residential building. One victim was found during the elimination of the shelling consequences.

In addition, according to Klitschko, several places where debris fell in the Darnytsia district, including on the roof of a 9-story residential building - without ignition and near the territory of a kindergarten - also without further burning.

The number of casualties from this morning's enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 18, one woman is in intensive care, she is alive.  Russian troops launched a combined attack on Kyiv this morning. First, cruise missiles were launched, and then, probably, ballistic missiles.  Previously, about 20 missileswere flying at Kyiv during another Russian attack. They were all hit by air defense systems.

The director of the Kyiv Research Institute, Oleksandr Ruvin, previously reported that Russian X-101 missiles used by the enemy to strike Ukraine already use certain modifications.

 "According to the first results, we can see that the strategic cruise missile of the X-101 type has certain modifications and passive jammers, and dipole reflectors are fired. Most of the element base is heavily damaged, with almost all microelectronics physically destroyed. At the same time, the markings of some identified elements of the X-101 missiles indicate that they were manufactured in the 3-4 quarter of 2023. We can probably conclude that this means that the enemy does not have significant stocks of this type of weapon, and after production, they are immediately transferred to combat missions," Ruvin said.

