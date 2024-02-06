Seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Zhytomyr region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100630 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126658 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128525 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170102 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273996 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177625 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166973 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148697 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242996 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105397 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100186 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 76269 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 72878 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 85190 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242973 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228273 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253721 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239647 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126623 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103070 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119622 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120066 views
Seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24207 views

Seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a private house in Zhytomyr region due to a faulty gas heating system.

In Zhytomyr region, seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of faulty gas heating in a private house. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the village of Velyki Nyzhirtsi, Berdychiv district.

 According to preliminary data, the carbon monoxide leak was caused by a malfunction of the gas heating system in a private residential building. Police are currently investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

Addendum Addendum

The State Emergency Service reminded that carbon monoxide is one of the most common causes of accidents in homes heated by stoves, fireplaces or gas boilers.

It is colorless, completely imperceptible, and very dangerous to human health and life. It can cause trouble in a matter of minutes.

One person died in Odesa region due to a power line break, two hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Kharkiv region05.02.24, 11:11 • 21568 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

