Seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Zhytomyr region

In Zhytomyr region, seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of faulty gas heating in a private house. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

The tragedy occurred in the village of Velyki Nyzhirtsi, Berdychiv district.

According to preliminary data, the carbon monoxide leak was caused by a malfunction of the gas heating system in a private residential building. Police are currently investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

The State Emergency Service reminded that carbon monoxide is one of the most common causes of accidents in homes heated by stoves, fireplaces or gas boilers.

It is colorless, completely imperceptible, and very dangerous to human health and life. It can cause trouble in a matter of minutes.

