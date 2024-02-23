$41.340.03
Senate Majority Leader Schumer arrives in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22545 views

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader in the U.S. Senate, led delegates to meet with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine to demonstrate U.S. support for Ukraine and to learn about weapons vital to its defense.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer arrives in Ukraine

The leader of the majority in the US Senate, representative of the Democratic Party Chuck Schumer, arrived on a visit to Ukraine today, February 23. He announced this in the social network X, reports UNN

"I am leading this delegation to meet with President Zelensky to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies that we stand with them, to learn about weapons that Ukraine vitalizes, and to protect our democracy and national security," Schumer wrote. 

He also emphasized that "America supports the people of Ukraine."

On February 13, the U.S. Senate passed a bill on foreign financing, which includes more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.  However, it was not supported by the US Congress. 

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said that US House Speaker Mike Johnson supports Ukraine, and the delay is due to the difficult "political situation" on Capitol Hill.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
NATO
Mike Johnson
Chuck Schumer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
