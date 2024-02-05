Semenchenko dismissed from SBU for surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists, other law enforcement officers involved in the scandal to be punished

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100535 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126528 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128433 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170018 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168424 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273882 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177606 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166971 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148696 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242910 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105343 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100129 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 75891 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 72514 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 84779 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242910 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239601 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126528 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103051 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119599 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120047 views
Semenchenko dismissed from SBU for surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists, other law enforcement officers involved in the scandal to be punished

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32435 views

Roman Semenchenko, head of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood, was fired for spying on the editorial staff of the Bihus.Info news site.

Roman Semenchenko, the head of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood, was fired because of the surveillance of the Bihus.Info editorial board. This was confirmed to UNN by its own sources in the SBU.

According to our sources, the decision to dismiss him was made by SBU Head Malyuk, who sent a corresponding submission to the President, who signed the decree.

The position of the SBU leadership is clear: the actions of individual employees cannot cast a shadow on the Service, which is doing so much during the war: from blowing up the Crimean bridge and conducting other unique special operations to eliminating war criminals in Russia. Therefore, the "cadres" who were monitoring Denys Bihus's editorial office should definitely be held accountable. At the very least, they should be sent to the front line. 

- the sources SBU said.

Optional

In a commentary to their new investigation, BIHUS Info noted that on the eve of his dismissal, Semenchenko personally confirmed to them that SBU officers had been spying on journalists.

We spoke with Mr. Semenchenko, and in a telephone conversation he did not deny the involvement of the DZND in this operation. 

 , the journalists reported.

"Bihus.Info accused by SBU of surveillance of journalists, SBU denies the accusations05.02.24, 22:25 • 31951 view

Recall

Roman Semenchenko was dismissed from the post of head  of the Department of National Defense on January 31.

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

