Semenchenko dismissed from SBU for surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists, other law enforcement officers involved in the scandal to be punished

Roman Semenchenko, the head of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood, was fired because of the surveillance of the Bihus.Info editorial board. This was confirmed to UNN by its own sources in the SBU.

According to our sources, the decision to dismiss him was made by SBU Head Malyuk, who sent a corresponding submission to the President, who signed the decree.

The position of the SBU leadership is clear: the actions of individual employees cannot cast a shadow on the Service, which is doing so much during the war: from blowing up the Crimean bridge and conducting other unique special operations to eliminating war criminals in Russia. Therefore, the "cadres" who were monitoring Denys Bihus's editorial office should definitely be held accountable. At the very least, they should be sent to the front line. - the sources SBU said.

In a commentary to their new investigation, BIHUS Info noted that on the eve of his dismissal, Semenchenko personally confirmed to them that SBU officers had been spying on journalists.

We spoke with Mr. Semenchenko, and in a telephone conversation he did not deny the involvement of the DZND in this operation. , the journalists reported.

Roman Semenchenko was dismissed from the post of head of the Department of National Defense on January 31.