"Bihus.Info accused by SBU of surveillance of journalists, SBU denies the accusations

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 23511 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109522 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116979 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159493 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162180 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261512 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166667 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148519 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 73247 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 72973 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 52799 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 27976 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 64610 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261512 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230289 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109522 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86440 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91266 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115348 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116135 views
Actual
"Bihus.Info accused by SBU of surveillance of journalists, SBU denies the accusations

"Bihus.Info accused by SBU of surveillance of journalists, SBU denies the accusations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31953 views

BIHUS Info investigative journalists documented how SBU officers spied on their team in a suburban complex with surveillance equipment and later confronted some of these officers outside the SBU building; the SBU denied targeting the journalists and claimed that they were investigating drug dealers linked to BIHUS Info employees.

Journalists of BIHUS Info showed the faces of those who followed their employees in the countryside complex. The investigators are convinced that they were being followed by SBU officers who are supposed to be protecting our statehood, not looking for compromising information about independent media, UNN reports.

Who poses the greatest threat to the nation's statehood in times of war? According to the SBU, it is obviously journalists. ... Yes, this whole shameful "special operation" involving more than 30 people was organized by the SBU department, whose task is to protect state sovereignty, territorial integrity and the constitutional order.

- BIHUS Info journalists said.

Details

Investigative journalists  found out that the day before their training at the countryside complex, a company of SBU officers held their "corporate party"  .

The journalists documented that the special forces booked houses with disposable SIM cards and entered the hotel in cars with license plates commonly used by undercover law enforcement officers. They also collected video from surveillance cameras, which shows how the law enforcement officers brought huge suitcases, probably with surveillance equipment.

During the inspection of the rooms, the journalists found holes in the furniture and walls of the hotel, where the special forces probably hid their surveillance devices.

Moreover, Bigus.Info journalists later met their "persecutors" near the SBU building.

Perhaps someone would have been able to hide in this story, but it is difficult to hide so many special services. So we soon met some of them near the SBU. And we asked them why they were spying on our team.

 , the journalists noted.

Bigus reminded that on January 31, the head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, Roman Semenchenko, was fired from the SBU.

"We talked to Mr. Semenchenko, and in a telephone conversation he did not deny the involvement of the DZND in this operation," the journalists said.

Response of the SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine does not deny that its employees were spying on the BIHUS Info team. However, law enforcement officials insistthat they were not following journalists, but drug dealers.

According to the SBU's intelligence, some employees of Bihus.Info were unfortunately also among the clients of the dealers through whom drugs were supplied to other citizens. In particular, one of the operators, who was involved in criminal proceedings for the illegal production, manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues. 

- the SBU said in an official commentary.

At the same time, the SBU stated that they are on the side of independent media, and "no actions of individuals can cast a shadow on any of the editorial offices and the media in general.

Consequently, they made "appropriate personnel decisions" regarding the Department for the Protection of National Statehood and optimized the direction of this unit's work, and initiated criminal proceedings  under Article 359 on "Illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical means of obtaining information.

We believe that independent media is an integral part of a modern democratic society, and no actions of individuals can cast a shadow on any of the editorial offices and the media in general, and all SBU employees must act exclusively to protect the national interests of the state and society and effectively counter the enemy.

- the SBU summarized.

National Police opens 4 criminal proceedings over wiretapping of Bihus.Info team22.01.24, 12:02 • 22270 views

Recall

The Narodna Pravda YouTube channel posted a video showing members of the Bihus.Info team allegedly using illegal substances.

The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, reacted to the video, saying that the cameramen were not journalists, but cameramen, and assured that such actions would result in tough personnel changes.

Subsequently, the SBU began to establish the circumstances of the illegal wiretapping and filming and searched the complex where the Bihus.Info team members were being surveilled , seizing hard drives and video recordings. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesMultimedia
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising