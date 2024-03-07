Second mass shooting in a week in Philadelphia, 8 teenagers wounded while waiting for bus

8 teenagers were shot in a shooting in the US state of Philadelphia, one of them is in critical condition. According to CNN, this was reported by local police, UNN reports.

At least 8 teenagers aged 15 to 17 were wounded in a shooting at a bus stop in Philadelphia.

One of the wounded students, a 16-year-old teenager, suffered nine gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, while the other seven are in stable condition, Philadelphia police said.

On Wednesday, at about 15:00, the students were waiting for the bus at the bus stop. According to the police commissioner, at that time, three people got out of a nearby Hyundai car, approached and started shooting at the teenagers. At least 30 shots were fired. The injured teenagers, including two 15-year-olds, five 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, were shot in the legs, arms, back and upper body.

The police published a video from surveillance cameras in a post on X, which shows three masked suspects getting out of a car, running to a bus stop, shooting at the teenagers and then retreating to a car where the driver was waiting for them, and the car quickly leaving the scene. All this happened within about 10 seconds.

The police also showed still images of each of the three suspects. The images show that all of them are men of slim build, wearing dark clothes and sneakers.

This is the second mass shooting in a week in Philadelphia. On Monday, one teenager was killed, two others were wounded, and two women on a bus were injured in what police described as a "targeted" shooting.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he did not know whether Monday's shooting and Wednesday's shooting were related.

