Shooting at Super Bowl victory celebration in the US: one dead and one wounded

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100850 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127085 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128790 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170354 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168654 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274341 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177659 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166977 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Shooting at Super Bowl victory celebration in the US: one dead and one wounded

Shooting at Super Bowl victory celebration in the US: one dead and one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38119 views

One person was killed and nine injured in a shooting during a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory near Union Station, where fans had gathered.

At least one person was killed and 9 wounded in a shooting in Kansas City during the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in the Super Bowl of the US National Football League. This is reported by ABC with reference to official sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to them, three of the victims are in critical condition and five are in serious condition.

Police said they arrested two people after the incident. The shooting took place near Union Station, where fans were gathering. A police spokesman urged people to "leave the area quickly"

There was a shooting in the center of Moscow: three people were injured14.02.24, 21:27 • 27660 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

