Shooting at Super Bowl victory celebration in the US: one dead and one wounded

At least one person was killed and 9 wounded in a shooting in Kansas City during the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in the Super Bowl of the US National Football League. This is reported by ABC with reference to official sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to them, three of the victims are in critical condition and five are in serious condition.

Police said they arrested two people after the incident. The shooting took place near Union Station, where fans were gathering. A police spokesman urged people to "leave the area quickly"

