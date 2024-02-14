There was a shooting in the center of Moscow: three people were injured

There was a shooting in the capital of the Russian Federation. According to the Baza Telegram channel, three people were previously injured, UNN reports.

"There was a shooting in the center of Moscow. According to preliminary data, three people were injured," the message reads.

According to Baza, the shooting took place on Plyuschysa Street, near the Golden Ring Hotel. Previously, the cause of the shooting was a road conflict.

A large number of police officers and several ambulances are currently on the scene.