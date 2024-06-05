ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Searches in KCSA: the administration assures that Usov did not receive suspicion

Searches in KCSA: the administration assures that Usov did not receive suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

KCSA Deputy Chairman Konstantin Usov, who was searched by the state Bureau of investigation, was not charged with committing a crime.

Deputy Chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, who was searched yesterday by the state Bureau of Investigation, did not receive suspicion of committing a crime, reports UNN with reference to KCSA.

Konstantin Usov, deputy chairman of the KCSA for the exercise of self-governing powers, did not receive suspicion of committing a crime. Kyiv city administration urges media to present information correctly and not to manipulate 

- reported in KCSA.

The Metropolitan administration clarifies that under the procedural leadership of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office today, June 5, suspicion was reported to the deputy director of the Department of transport infrastructure. 

"The city authorities will do everything possible to promote an objective and open investigation by law in both cases," the KCSA added.

Earlier, sources UNN in law enforcement agencies stated that employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to search the deputy chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, who is suspected of extorting illegal benefits from a road carrier on a systematic basis.

Subsequently, the searches were confirmed by Usov himself. 

According to him, law enforcement officers seized a computer, phone and personal funds.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

