Searches in KCSA: the administration assures that Usov did not receive suspicion

Deputy Chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, who was searched yesterday by the state Bureau of Investigation, did not receive suspicion of committing a crime, reports UNN with reference to KCSA.

Konstantin Usov, deputy chairman of the KCSA for the exercise of self-governing powers, did not receive suspicion of committing a crime. Kyiv city administration urges media to present information correctly and not to manipulate - reported in KCSA.

The Metropolitan administration clarifies that under the procedural leadership of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office today, June 5, suspicion was reported to the deputy director of the Department of transport infrastructure.

"The city authorities will do everything possible to promote an objective and open investigation by law in both cases," the KCSA added.

Earlier, sources UNN in law enforcement agencies stated that employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to search the deputy chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, who is suspected of extorting illegal benefits from a road carrier on a systematic basis.

Subsequently, the searches were confirmed by Usov himself.

According to him, law enforcement officers seized a computer, phone and personal funds.