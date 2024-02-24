$41.340.03
Search and rescue operations in the rubble of a residential building in Dnipro completed: two people killed, 7 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28707 views

Two people were killed and seven injured after a Russian drone hit a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, forcing the city's mayor to declare a day of mourning.

Search and rescue operations in the rubble of a residential building in Dnipro completed: two people killed, 7 injured

In Dnipro, emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of the hit to a high-rise building. This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details

On February 24, at 08:00, rescuers completed rescue operations at the site of a hit to a nine-story building. A man and a woman died as a result of the enemy strike. Rescuers removed the bodies from the rubble

- summarized in the SES. 

The rescuers said that they know about seven injured, two of whom were hospitalized.

Russia's attack on Dnipro: the number of victims has risen to two23.02.24, 18:51 • 26618 views

Addendum

Yesterday, February 23, a UAV hit a nine-story residential building in the city of Dnipro. The strike destroyed the last two floors of the building.

Recall

The mayor of Dnipro declared a day of mourning on February 24 after two people were confirmed dead as a result of a Russian drone attack that hit a high-rise building and a business in the city.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Dnipro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
