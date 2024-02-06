Scientists propose to create a sixth category to the hurricane scale to classify "mega-hurricanes" that are becoming more common due to climate change

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100486 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126444 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128380 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169969 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168400 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273817 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177601 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166970 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148696 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242856 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105295 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100072 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 75502 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 72103 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 84408 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273817 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228157 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253612 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239546 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126444 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103022 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119574 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120023 views
Scientists propose to create a sixth category to the hurricane scale to classify "mega-hurricanes" that are becoming more common due to climate change

Scientists propose to create a sixth category to the hurricane scale to classify "mega-hurricanes" that are becoming more common due to climate change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25527 views

The new study suggests adding a category 6 for "mega-hurricanes" with winds of more than 310 km/h, as climate change makes such extreme storms more likely.

Scientists propose to introduce a new, sixth category to classify "mega-hurricanes," the likelihood of which is increasing due to the climate crisis. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, hurricanes are becoming so strong due to the climate crisis that their classification should be expanded to include a "category 6" storm. Prior to that, the hurricane scale had standardized marks from 1 to 5.

On the scale, any hurricane with sustained maximum wind speeds of 120 km per hour or more is classified as Category 1, with the scale increasing as the winds increase. Category 3 and above are considered to be large hurricanes that can cause serious damage to property and life.

Earthquakes and hurricanes cause $95 billion in insured losses in 2023 - analysis10.01.24, 00:45 • 33032 views

Category 5 storms have caused enormous damage in recent years. For example, Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005. But a new study argues that there is now a class of even more extreme storms that need their own category.

Over the past decade, five hurricanes with wind speeds of more than 310 km per hour would be classified as the new Category 6. These include Typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,000 people in the Philippines in 2013, and Hurricane Patricia, which formed near Mexico in 2015.

The researchers note that such mega-hurricanes are becoming more likely due to global warming caused by warming oceans and atmospheres. While the overall number of hurricanes is not increasing due to the climate crisis, the researchers found that the intensity of severe storms has increased markedly over four decades of satellite observations of hurricanes. The superheated ocean provides additional energy for hurricanes to intensify rapidly, aided by a warmer and wetter atmosphere. However, there is no indication that there will be any hurricanes officially classified as Category 6 in the near future.

Storm Isha destroys several trees in the Game of Thrones beech alley in Northern Ireland22.01.24, 18:47 • 24947 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
hardianThe Guardian
mexicoMexico
philippinesPhilippines

