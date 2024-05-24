ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Schedules will be in effect throughout the country: Ukrenergo told when the power will be turned off on weekends

Kyiv

On Saturday, May 25, from 20:00 to 22:00, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers across Ukraine due to the effects of hostile missile attacks on Ukrainian power plants, which have limited electricity production.

On Saturday, May 25, the schedules of hourly blackouts will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 20:00 to 22:00. This is stated in a statement of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

The company explained that it was  20:00 to 22:00 - the hours of maximum evening consumption. In this regard, there may be light restrictions for users.

At the same time, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that provide life support to the population will not be limited.

It is noted that blackouts can be applied if certain consumption limits are exceeded, which the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center informs each regional power company every evening. 

The main reason for the restrictions is the impact of enemy missile attacks on Ukrainian power plants. As a result of five massive missile attacks from March to May, large thermal and hydroelectric power plants cannot produce as much electricity as before

- NPC Ukrenergo emphasizes.

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko says that by winter the European Union will increase its capacity to supply electricity to Ukraine.

