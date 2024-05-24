Schedules will be in effect throughout the country: Ukrenergo told when the power will be turned off on weekends
Kyiv • UNN
On Saturday, May 25, from 20:00 to 22:00, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers across Ukraine due to the effects of hostile missile attacks on Ukrainian power plants, which have limited electricity production.
On Saturday, May 25, the schedules of hourly blackouts will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 20:00 to 22:00. This is stated in a statement of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
The company explained that it was 20:00 to 22:00 - the hours of maximum evening consumption. In this regard, there may be light restrictions for users.
At the same time, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that provide life support to the population will not be limited.
Halushchenko: Decision on new electricity tariffs will be made by the end of the week24.05.24, 15:31 • 14977 views
It is noted that blackouts can be applied if certain consumption limits are exceeded, which the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center informs each regional power company every evening.
The main reason for the restrictions is the impact of enemy missile attacks on Ukrainian power plants. As a result of five massive missile attacks from March to May, large thermal and hydroelectric power plants cannot produce as much electricity as before
Recall
Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko says that by winter the European Union will increase its capacity to supply electricity to Ukraine.