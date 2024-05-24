Schedules will be in effect throughout the country: Ukrenergo told when the power will be turned off on weekends

On Saturday, May 25, the schedules of hourly blackouts will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 20:00 to 22:00. This is stated in a statement of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

The company explained that it was 20:00 to 22:00 - the hours of maximum evening consumption. In this regard, there may be light restrictions for users.

At the same time, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that provide life support to the population will not be limited.



It is noted that blackouts can be applied if certain consumption limits are exceeded, which the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center informs each regional power company every evening.

The main reason for the restrictions is the impact of enemy missile attacks on Ukrainian power plants. As a result of five massive missile attacks from March to May, large thermal and hydroelectric power plants cannot produce as much electricity as before - NPC Ukrenergo emphasizes.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko says that by winter the European Union will increase its capacity to supply electricity to Ukraine.