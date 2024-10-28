Schedules of power outages in two regions introduced due to Russian night attack - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Sumy and Poltava regions due to damage to the power grid caused by nighttime attacks. Electricity consumption is 3.5% lower than the previous business day.
Emergency power cuts in certain areas of Sumy and Poltava regions were introduced in the morning due to the effects of the nighttime enemy attacks. Electricity consumption is lower today than on the previous business day. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Monday, UNN reports.
At night, the enemy attacked power facilities in several regions. Due to damage to the power grid in Sumy region, emergency blackouts were introduced in some areas of Sumy and Poltava regions this morning. The rolling blackouts will be lifted as soon as the emergency repair works are completed
Details
According to the company, today, October 28, as of 9:00 a.m., consumption was 3.5% lower than on the previous business day, Friday, October 25.
"During the hours of maximum consumption, the power system remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.
