Scandal in Dnipro: Special Forces regiment to be disbanded, but commandos to be transferred to 'Luty' brigade

Scandal in Dnipro: Special Forces regiment to be disbanded, but commandos to be transferred to 'Luty' brigade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32033 views

A special police regiment in Dnipro has been disbanded after its soldiers refused to join the 'Luty' assault brigade. At the same time, all special forces officers will be transferred to the "Rage" brigade by order.

A special police regiment  will be disbanded in Dnipro, whose members refused to fight as part of the "Rage" assault brigade. This was stated by the deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, Police General Oleksandr Fatsevich, UNN reports.

Details

Against the background of the incident with the Dnipro special forces, he emphasized that from the beginning of the full-scale invasion, police officers of various services, including special forces units from all regions of Ukraine, stood up to defend and protect the state

Reacting to the single and unacceptable fact that took place in the Dnipro region, the leadership of the National Police decided to disband the Special Forces Regiment of the Main Department of the National Police in the Dnipro region, and all special forces will be transferred to the assault brigade of the National Police "Rage" in accordance with Article 65 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police of Ukraine"

- Fatsevich summarized.

He added that police officers who refuse to join the assault brigade will be dismissed with summonses.

According to him, one of the heads of the National Police, who was on the police video, personally wrote a report after the situation was disclosed and will be transferred to the assault brigade to one of the leading positions.

Context 

Last week, a video of a meeting of police officers in the Dnipropetrovs'k region was posted on social media. As noted, the meeting was about the transfer of law enforcement officers to the assault brigade "Rage", to which they disagreed.

Following the publicity, the National Police stated that they would investigate all the circumstances and "make appropriate decisions." 

Recall

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview with the telethon that If the situation in Ukraine develops in such a way that it is necessary for the police to take up arms, they will do so.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWarPolitics
dniproDnipro
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
ukraineUkraine

