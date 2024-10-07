SBU opens case against director of the film “Russians at War” Trofimova

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the case of Anastasia Trofimova, director of the film Russians at War. This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, UNN reports .

Details

Earlier, Yurchyshyn personally wrote an appeal to the SBU.

According to him, the director, who now lives in Canada, made her film at the expense of Canadian taxpayers. The MP emphasized that the Canadian parliamentary committee on national security recognized that the state cannot finance such films.

We want to achieve a harsher punishment for violating Ukrainian law. And it is Ukraine that should be the first to initiate a case against Trofimova. Today I found out that at my request, the Security Service of Ukraine initiated a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the grounds of Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification and recognition of the legitimacy of Russian aggression) - said Yurchyshyn.



Recall

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has included Anastasia Trofimova in the list of persons who threaten national security. The Ministry of Culture also explained that her film “Russians at War” spreads Russian propaganda and demonstrates “unacceptable neutrality” regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.