Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
SBU opens case against director of the film "Russians at War" Trofimova

SBU opens case against director of the film "Russians at War" Trofimova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17410 views

The SBU opened a criminal investigation against Anastasia Trofimova for justifying Russian aggression. The filmmaker made the movie Russians at War at the expense of Canadian taxpayers, which drew criticism.

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the case of Anastasia Trofimova, director of the film Russians at War. This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, UNN reports

Details

Earlier, Yurchyshyn personally wrote an appeal to the SBU.

According to him, the director, who now lives in Canada, made her film at the expense of Canadian taxpayers. The MP emphasized that the Canadian parliamentary committee on national security recognized that the state cannot finance such films. 

We want to achieve a harsher punishment for violating Ukrainian law. And it is Ukraine that should be the first to initiate a case against Trofimova.  Today I found out that at my request, the Security Service of Ukraine initiated a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the grounds of Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification and recognition of the legitimacy of Russian aggression)

 - said Yurchyshyn. 

Recall

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has included Anastasia Trofimova in the list of persons who threaten national security. The Ministry of Culture also explained that her film “Russians at War” spreads Russian propaganda and demonstrates “unacceptable neutrality” regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine

